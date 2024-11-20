Last-Resort Action: ANF's Unplanned Encounter with Naxal Leader Gowda

Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP, Pronab Mohanty, clarified that the ANF's killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was unplanned, occurring during a chance encounter.

The incident happened during routine combing operations near Eedu village, where ANF claims Gowda resisted surrender.

Following the incident, efforts to curb Naxalite activities and promote the state's surrender policy persist, with intensified security measures in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)