Last-Resort Action: ANF's Unplanned Encounter with Naxal Leader Gowda
A chance encounter led to the killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda by Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force. Clarifying rumors of an ambush, DGP Pronab Mohanty described the event as a last-resort, self-defense action. Efforts to curb Naxal activities and promote government surrender policies continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP, Pronab Mohanty, clarified that the ANF's killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was unplanned, occurring during a chance encounter.
The incident happened during routine combing operations near Eedu village, where ANF claims Gowda resisted surrender.
Following the incident, efforts to curb Naxalite activities and promote the state's surrender policy persist, with intensified security measures in affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
