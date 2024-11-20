Left Menu

Last-Resort Action: ANF's Unplanned Encounter with Naxal Leader Gowda

A chance encounter led to the killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda by Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force. Clarifying rumors of an ambush, DGP Pronab Mohanty described the event as a last-resort, self-defense action. Efforts to curb Naxal activities and promote government surrender policies continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST
Last-Resort Action: ANF's Unplanned Encounter with Naxal Leader Gowda
Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Internal Security Division DGP, Pronab Mohanty, clarified that the ANF's killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was unplanned, occurring during a chance encounter.

The incident happened during routine combing operations near Eedu village, where ANF claims Gowda resisted surrender.

Following the incident, efforts to curb Naxalite activities and promote the state's surrender policy persist, with intensified security measures in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024