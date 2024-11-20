Left Menu

Netherlands Delivers F-16 Fighters to Aid Ukrainian Defense Training

The Netherlands has completed the delivery of 18 F-16 jets to a Romanian training center for Ukrainian pilots, with 24 more to be sent to Ukraine. This move is part of an international effort to bolster Ukraine's air defense amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Dutch government is also increasing its defense budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:23 IST
Netherlands Delivers F-16 Fighters to Aid Ukrainian Defense Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands has delivered the last two of its pledged 18 F-16 fighter jets to a training facility in Romania. Ukrainian pilots and ground crew are being instructed on handling these planes for combat operations, the Dutch Defence Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

With plans to send an additional 24 F-16s directly to Ukraine, the Netherlands has positioned itself as a key player in the international coalition supporting Ukraine's air defense against Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed these contributions as a 'breakthrough' for his country's defensive capabilities and counter-offensive strategies.

In response to ongoing tensions with Russia, the Dutch government revealed in September its plans to boost defense spending by more than 10% next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024