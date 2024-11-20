Netherlands Delivers F-16 Fighters to Aid Ukrainian Defense Training

The Netherlands has delivered the last two of its pledged 18 F-16 fighter jets to a training facility in Romania. Ukrainian pilots and ground crew are being instructed on handling these planes for combat operations, the Dutch Defence Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

With plans to send an additional 24 F-16s directly to Ukraine, the Netherlands has positioned itself as a key player in the international coalition supporting Ukraine's air defense against Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed these contributions as a 'breakthrough' for his country's defensive capabilities and counter-offensive strategies.

In response to ongoing tensions with Russia, the Dutch government revealed in September its plans to boost defense spending by more than 10% next fiscal year.

