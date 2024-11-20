Left Menu

The Collapse of Archegos: A Financial Catastrophe

The implosion of Archegos Capital Management, led by Bill Hwang, sent shockwaves through Wall Street, resulting in over $10 billion in losses. Hwang now faces a potential 21-year prison sentence, accused of fraud and market manipulation. His downfall highlights the enormous risks of unchecked financial leveraging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:31 IST
The sudden collapse of Archegos Capital Management, deemed a 'national calamity' by federal prosecutors, left Wall Street reeling and led to over $10 billion in losses. Bill Hwang, the firm's founder, faces a 21-year prison sentence, forfeiture, and restitution after being convicted of multiple charges, including securities fraud.

Prosecutors argue that Hwang's actions represent one of the most significant cases of financial fraud, urging a lengthy sentence for the former billionaire. Despite the conviction, Hwang seeks to avoid prison, maintain his appeal, and emphasizes his commitment to the community through his nonprofit work.

Hwang's collapse resulted from his aggressive borrowing strategies and risky investment ventures, leading to a $100 billion wipeout in market value. Banks such as Credit Suisse suffered significant losses. His sentencing could set a precedent for the punishment of white-collar crime in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

