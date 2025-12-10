Left Menu

Courage Beyond Borders: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Triumph from Afar

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader in hiding, was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, accepted by her daughter in Oslo. Despite threats, Machado continues her fight for democracy against Venezuela's government. Latin American leaders showed support at the ceremony, highlighting ongoing struggles for human rights in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:41 IST
Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado was celebrated internationally as her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in Oslo. Bound by threats and forced into hiding, Machado remained absent yet significant, representing the resilience of those fighting for democracy under oppressive regimes.

Notable Latin American presidents, including those of Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, and Paraguay, gathered in solidarity with Machado's cause. Her struggle to foster democratic change in Venezuela continues despite government-imposed barriers, making the Nobel recognition a beacon of hope for supporters and activists.

Her award, a testament to enduring courage amid repression, also brings attention to the plight of Venezuelans facing systemic human rights violations. Alongside Machado's narrative, international bodies and rights organizations amplify calls to hold President Nicolas Maduro accountable for stifling dissent in the nation.

