Revolutionizing Rural Water Management: The Sujalam Bharat Initiative

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil has unveiled the Sujalam Bharat app, a groundbreaking tool designed to integrate all rural drinking water schemes in India into a single, geo-referenced platform. The app aims to provide real-time information to users, significantly enhancing transparency and community involvement in water supply management.

The initiative is backed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and aligns with the government's ambitious Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Officials highlight it as a significant advancement for the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing its role in streamlining digital operations for rural water supply networks.

Each water scheme will be assigned a unique Sujalam Bharat-Sujal Gaon ID, promoting clarity in service identification. With BISAG-N Director General T P Singh noting the architectural prowess of the technological system, the app is poised to become a key element in India's rural water management akin to how Aadhaar functions in the identity ecosystem.

