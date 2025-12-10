Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Water Management: The Sujalam Bharat Initiative

The Sujalam Bharat app, launched by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, aims to integrate and geo-reference rural drinking water schemes in India, providing real-time data access. This initiative supports the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision by enhancing transparency, community ownership, and the digital management of water supply systems.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:42 IST
  • India

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil has unveiled the Sujalam Bharat app, a groundbreaking tool designed to integrate all rural drinking water schemes in India into a single, geo-referenced platform. The app aims to provide real-time information to users, significantly enhancing transparency and community involvement in water supply management.

The initiative is backed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and aligns with the government's ambitious Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Officials highlight it as a significant advancement for the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing its role in streamlining digital operations for rural water supply networks.

Each water scheme will be assigned a unique Sujalam Bharat-Sujal Gaon ID, promoting clarity in service identification. With BISAG-N Director General T P Singh noting the architectural prowess of the technological system, the app is poised to become a key element in India's rural water management akin to how Aadhaar functions in the identity ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

