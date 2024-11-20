Left Menu

Ortega's Power Play: Expanding Presidential Authority

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega proposes a constitutional reform to enhance presidential powers, extend the presidential term, and redefine the vice-presidential role as 'co-president.' The proposal also aims to increase control over media to resist foreign influence. It faces swift approval by the National Assembly amid international criticism.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:45 IST
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is pushing for a constitutional reform aimed at expanding presidential powers over other government branches, as reported by an official document.

The proposed reform would lengthen the presidential term from five to six years and transform the vice presidency into a "co-president" role, currently held by his wife, Rosario Murillo. Additionally, it seeks to extend government oversight of media to prevent foreign influence.

The reform has been sent to the National Assembly, which is likely to pass it swiftly. This move comes amid ongoing international backlash against Ortega's crackdown on political opponents and media control since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

