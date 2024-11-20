Ortega's Power Play: Expanding Presidential Authority

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is pushing for a constitutional reform aimed at expanding presidential powers over other government branches, as reported by an official document.

The proposed reform would lengthen the presidential term from five to six years and transform the vice presidency into a "co-president" role, currently held by his wife, Rosario Murillo. Additionally, it seeks to extend government oversight of media to prevent foreign influence.

The reform has been sent to the National Assembly, which is likely to pass it swiftly. This move comes amid ongoing international backlash against Ortega's crackdown on political opponents and media control since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)