SADC Extends Troop Mandate in Congo Amid Ongoing Conflict
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has extended its troop deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo by a year to support the nation's battle against rebel groups. The decision was made due to ongoing security concerns and the humanitarian crisis in the region, especially in Congo's east.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the extension of its military mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prolonging the troop deployment for another year. The regional bloc aims to assist the Congolese government in its ongoing fight against rebel groups threatening the country's security.
This decision, conveyed through a communique following a summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, underscores SADC's commitment to addressing the worsening security and humanitarian conditions in the Congo. The Democratic Republic of Congo is a key member of the 16-nation bloc and an important producer of metals like cobalt and copper.
The extended mandate highlights the urgency of the regional response to the chronic conflict in Congo's eastern provinces, where armed groups have waged battles over land and resources for decades. Despite numerous attempts at peace, the violence continues to claim lives and displace millions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
