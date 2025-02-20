Chaos in Lubero: Deserters, Gunfire, and M23 Rebels

The Congolese army issued a fervent call to deserters, urging them to return after gunfire erupted in the eastern town of Lubero. The unrest was sparked by the rogue soldiers fleeing clashes with M23 rebels, further highlighting the disarray within the nation's armed forces.

In a statement, North Kivu military operations' spokesperson emphasized the need for soldiers to return to their posts and avoid illegal activities. Over the past 72 hours, fighting has persisted in southern Lubero, compounding existing instability and forcing a retreat in nearby South Kivu province following clashes in Bukavu.

While order was eventually restored, the chaos and recent sanctions on Rwandan officials underscore escalating regional tensions. Concurrently, Congo's finance ministry has launched a solidarity fund to aid the military, reflecting the prolonged conflict's significant financial burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)