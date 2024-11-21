Florida Man Arrested in Plot to Bomb NY Stock Exchange

A Florida man was taken into custody on Wednesday, accused of plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange in an effort to 'reboot' the U.S. government. The man, Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, was charged with attempting to use an explosive device to damage a building involved in interstate commerce, according to FBI reports.

This investigation began in February when a tip-off suggested Yener was storing bomb-making schematics in a storage unit. Upon further inspection, law enforcement discovered sketches, numerous watches with timers, electronic circuit boards, and other bomb-making materials. Yener had allegedly been researching these activities online since 2017.

Yener allegedly informed undercover FBI agents of his intention to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving, targeting the stock exchange in lower Manhattan. He had modified two-way radios as remote triggers and planned to wear a disguise during the act. He is currently detained, awaiting trial following his first court appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)