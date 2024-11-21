Youth in Military-Style Academy Pilot Allegedly Reoffends, Minister Responds to Setback

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has expressed disappointment following an alleged reoffending incident by one of the ten young men selected for the Military-Style Academy Pilot. Despite the setback, she acknowledges the complexities involved in the lives of these young people.

“I am saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance,” Minister Chhour said. “We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the challenges and complexities these young men face. Ultimately, how they choose to move forward with these opportunities is up to them.”

The Military-Style Academy Pilot is part of the government’s initiative to reduce youth crime and provide targeted rehabilitation for young offenders. The program is modeled after successful military-style approaches from other countries, as well as lessons from local programs like the LSV and MAC. The academy’s focus is not only on the residential component but also on ensuring participants have continued support once they re-enter the community.

“We are learning from the evidence and adjusting our approach as needed,” Minister Chhour said. “A key difference in this programme compared to others is the intensive support participants receive during the residential phase and the follow-up mentoring and community-based assistance after they return home.”

The program has shown some success in its residential phase, with several of the participants securing employment and working with mentors. Despite the reoffending incident, there are still positive outcomes to be acknowledged.

“The residential stage of the Military-Style Academy pilot is showing success. Many of the boys left the programme with jobs lined up, and each one is paired with a mentor who continues to provide tailored support,” Chhour explained.

The Military-Style Academy Pilot officially concluded its three-month residential phase on October 16, with a nine-month community phase extending until July 2025. During the community phase, participants continue to receive intensive guidance, mentorship, and reintegration assistance, aimed at preventing further offending.

Minister Chhour reiterated that any questions regarding the reoffending should be directed to Oranga Tamariki, Police, and the Courts, as the investigation progresses.

“This program is about providing a second chance and giving these young men the tools to turn their lives around. While setbacks are inevitable, we are committed to learning from these experiences to improve the program and offer better support to future participants.”