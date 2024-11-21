Tragedy Strikes in Novi Sad: 15 Dead After Railway Roof Collapse

The High Prosecutors Office in Novi Sad announced the arrest of 11 individuals linked to the devastating collapse of a railway station roof, which has resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Originally, the collapse on November 1 led to 14 fatalities and left three injured. Unfortunately, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries on Sunday. This somber development prompted the prosecutor's office to take action amid a backdrop of mounting public discontent.

The disaster has fueled protests throughout Serbia, with demonstrators placing blame on corruption and nepotism as critical factors in the tragedy. Authorities have conducted extensive interviews and performed expert analyses to determine potential public safety violations.

