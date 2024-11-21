Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Novi Sad: 15 Dead After Railway Roof Collapse

In Novi Sad, Serbia, a railway station roof collapse killed 15 people. Eleven individuals were arrested in connection to the tragedy, which has sparked protests against governmental corruption and nepotism. The incident occurred on November 1, following the roof's recent renovation. Public safety violations are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Novi Sad: 15 Dead After Railway Roof Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The High Prosecutors Office in Novi Sad announced the arrest of 11 individuals linked to the devastating collapse of a railway station roof, which has resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Originally, the collapse on November 1 led to 14 fatalities and left three injured. Unfortunately, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries on Sunday. This somber development prompted the prosecutor's office to take action amid a backdrop of mounting public discontent.

The disaster has fueled protests throughout Serbia, with demonstrators placing blame on corruption and nepotism as critical factors in the tragedy. Authorities have conducted extensive interviews and performed expert analyses to determine potential public safety violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024