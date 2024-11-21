U.S.-Philippine Task Force Ayungin Bolsters South China Sea Operations

The United States is bolstering its alliance with the Philippines through a special military task force to support operations in the South China Sea. Task Force-Ayungin, discussed during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, aims to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts, according to a U.S. embassy spokesperson.

Despite deepening ties, tensions continue with China due to its substantial claims over the South China Sea. The U.S. maintains its stake in ensuring regional peace and trade freedom, involving an annual flow of over $3 trillion. Task Force-Ayungin reflects the strengthened U.S.-Philippine cooperation, frustrating Beijing's influence in the region.

Although the task force contributes to maritime awareness, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano insists the operations remain primarily Philippine-led. Chinese confrontations with Philippine resupply missions at Second Thomas Shoal underscore the persistent regional disputes, highlighting the task force's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)