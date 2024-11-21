Kuki MLAs Demand Statewide AFSPA Amid Manipur Violence

In a significant move amid ongoing unrest in Manipur, ten Kuki MLAs, comprising members from the ruling BJP-led alliance, have called for the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) across the entire state. This demand aims to aid in recovering over 6,000 looted weapons and is seen as crucial to curbing the escalating violence.

The Union Home Ministry recently reimposed AFSPA in six police areas in response to the 'continuous volatile situation' sparked by ethnic strife since May 2023. The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, resulting in over 220 deaths.

Criticism arose from the Kuki MLAs over a resolution by the NDA-led government calling for mass operations against Kuki militants. They described the move as divisive and communal, advocating for a more inclusive political dialogue to restore peace, urging civil cases from May 3 onwards to be transferred to the NIA.

