Jimmy Lai Faces Landmark Trial Over National Security Allegations

Jimmy Lai, the former publisher of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, testified on Thursday in his national security trial in Hong Kong, denying allegations that he collaborated with foreign forces to endanger national security.

The 77-year-old media tycoon faces multiple charges, including collusion with outside authorities following the implementation of the contentious security law. Lai's arrest in 2020 was part of a broader political crackdown post-2019 protests.

Lai insists he merely forwarded a message received from a suspected White House contact, not originated it, and dismisses the charges as unfounded. If convicted, he potentially faces life imprisonment, highlighting the case's gravity in Hong Kong's tense political climate.

