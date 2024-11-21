Jimmy Lai Faces Landmark Trial Over National Security Allegations
In Hong Kong, former Apple Daily publisher Jimmy Lai stands trial for national security violations. Accusations center on alleged collusion with foreign entities and issuing seditious publications. Lai, arrested amid 2019's political crackdown, denies involvement. Conviction could lead to a life sentence.
Jimmy Lai, the former publisher of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, testified on Thursday in his national security trial in Hong Kong, denying allegations that he collaborated with foreign forces to endanger national security.
The 77-year-old media tycoon faces multiple charges, including collusion with outside authorities following the implementation of the contentious security law. Lai's arrest in 2020 was part of a broader political crackdown post-2019 protests.
Lai insists he merely forwarded a message received from a suspected White House contact, not originated it, and dismisses the charges as unfounded. If convicted, he potentially faces life imprisonment, highlighting the case's gravity in Hong Kong's tense political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
