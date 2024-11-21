Board's Battle: Safeguarding Waqf Amid Legislative Disputes

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is gearing up for its annual general sessions on November 23 and 24, focusing on strategies to safeguard 'Waqf'. The sessions will be held at Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad, Karnataka's largest religious seminary.

During these sessions, AIMPLB members and special invitees will deliberate on reports from various committees and shape future action plans. A significant topic of discussion will be the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the Board claims is detrimental. AIMPLB, along with other Muslim organizations, is opposing the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, arguing it could harm Waqf protection.

The Board has launched a campaign against the Bill, stating that 3.75 lakh emails have been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, showcasing the Muslim community's disapproval. During the upcoming sessions, new Board members will be elected, and a public meeting will feature speeches from Board officials and community leaders, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)