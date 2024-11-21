Left Menu

Board's Battle: Safeguarding Waqf Amid Legislative Disputes

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board plans an annual session to strategize on Waqf protection against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Members and invitees will discuss and decide future actions, rejecting the Bill viewed as harmful. The meeting includes public addresses by community leaders at Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:24 IST
Board's Battle: Safeguarding Waqf Amid Legislative Disputes
Waqf Amendment Bill Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is gearing up for its annual general sessions on November 23 and 24, focusing on strategies to safeguard 'Waqf'. The sessions will be held at Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad, Karnataka's largest religious seminary.

During these sessions, AIMPLB members and special invitees will deliberate on reports from various committees and shape future action plans. A significant topic of discussion will be the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the Board claims is detrimental. AIMPLB, along with other Muslim organizations, is opposing the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, arguing it could harm Waqf protection.

The Board has launched a campaign against the Bill, stating that 3.75 lakh emails have been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, showcasing the Muslim community's disapproval. During the upcoming sessions, new Board members will be elected, and a public meeting will feature speeches from Board officials and community leaders, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024