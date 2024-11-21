Manipur's Ethnic Strife: Kuki MLAs Demand Statewide AFSPA
Ten Kuki MLAs in Manipur, including some from the BJP-led alliance, have called for the extension of AFSPA across the state. The move follows ethnic violence and the looting of arms, urging urgent action for peace. The call challenges existing resolutions deemed divisive by the Kuki representatives.
In a significant move, ten Kuki MLAs from Manipur, including members of the BJP-led alliance, have demanded the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) throughout the state. The MLAs cite the necessity of recovering looted arms amidst ongoing ethnic strife as the primary reason for their demand.
The Ministry of Home Affairs recently reinstated AFSPA in certain police areas, attributing the decision to a 'continuous volatile situation.' However, the Kuki legislators argue that this measure should be statewide to address the looting of over 6,000 weapons by the Meitei community, which has escalated violence since May 2023.
The Kuki MLAs have also criticized the BJP-led NDA resolution advocating military action against Kuki militants, calling it divisive and communal. They propose transferring all civilian murder cases since May 3, 2023, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure impartiality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
