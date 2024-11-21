Left Menu

President Ramaphosa Refers RICA Bill Back to National Assembly Over Constitutional Concerns

In a written communication to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, the President outlined potential constitutional vulnerabilities in the Bill, which could render it susceptible to legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:28 IST
President Ramaphosa Refers RICA Bill Back to National Assembly Over Constitutional Concerns
President Ramaphosa has urged the National Assembly to reconsider the Bill and address these deficiencies to ensure it meets constitutional requirements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Seeks Revisions to Safeguard Constitutional Compliance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Amendment (RICA) Bill back to the National Assembly, citing concerns about its constitutionality.

In a written communication to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, the President outlined potential constitutional vulnerabilities in the Bill, which could render it susceptible to legal challenges.

Constitutional Obligations and Concerns

Under Section 79(1) of the Constitution, the President is required to either assent to a Bill or refer it back to Parliament if there are reservations regarding its compliance with the Constitution. While the National Assembly has passed the RICA Bill and submitted it for the President's assent, Ramaphosa believes the legislation contains provisions that require further refinement.

Key Constitutional Issues Identified

The President's reservations draw on the 2021 Constitutional Court judgment in the case of Amabhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and Others v Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and Others, which highlighted critical safeguards needed to uphold privacy and due process in surveillance activities.

Specific concerns raised include:

Notification of Surveillance:The President noted that Section 25A(2)(b) of the Bill allows for the indefinite suspension of post-surveillance notification, meaning individuals subjected to surveillance may never be informed, potentially violating their rights to privacy and fair treatment.

Lack of Judicial Review:The absence of provisions for reviewing decisions to indefinitely suspend notifications further undermines transparency and accountability in the surveillance process.

Ex Parte Applications:The reliance on ex parte applications for interception directions and notification suspensions poses a challenge, as such decisions are made without the involvement or knowledge of the subject, potentially compromising their constitutional rights.

Call for Revisions

President Ramaphosa has urged the National Assembly to reconsider the Bill and address these deficiencies to ensure it meets constitutional requirements. This will enable the legislation to achieve its goal of regulating surveillance while safeguarding individual rights and avoiding the risk of legal invalidation.

Importance of RICA in Surveillance and Privacy

The RICA Bill seeks to amend existing laws governing the interception of communications in South Africa. It is a critical piece of legislation aimed at balancing national security interests with the constitutional right to privacy. The proposed amendments intend to strengthen oversight mechanisms and address loopholes identified in previous legal challenges.

Next Steps and Broader Implications

The referral is expected to prompt thorough deliberation in Parliament, involving legal experts, privacy advocates, and government stakeholders. The amendments to the Bill must address the identified issues while maintaining the balance between surveillance for national security and protection of citizens’ rights.

This development underscores the importance of ensuring legislative compliance with constitutional standards to foster public trust and avoid judicial setbacks.

 

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024