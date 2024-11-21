Digital Transformation: Tripura Embraces E-Office and Online Systems

Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in governance by successfully launching e-office systems throughout the state, from the highest level of government down to the gram panchayats. This digital shift, praised at a Chief Ministers' conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights the state's commitment to efficient governance.

The Chief Minister, Manik Saha, emphasized the importance of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in evolving governance structures, allowing gram panchayats to effectively implement national and state flagship programs in their annual plans to promote sustainable development. He highlighted the need for innovative approaches to achieve complete success in these initiatives.

In addition, the Panchayat department has introduced an online payment system at the village level. Efforts to enhance the capabilities of elected members are supported by the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, and National Law University, underlining a collaborative approach to empowerment and capacity building.

