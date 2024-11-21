Tribal Tensions Erupt: Deadly Attack on Passenger Vans in Pakistan

At least 11 individuals, including a woman and child, have been killed in a gun attack on passenger vans in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities reported. The attack occurred while the vans were traveling in a convoy from Parachinar, escalating tensions in the region.

The area has witnessed decades-long conflict between Shia and Sunni Muslims, primarily over a land dispute on the border with Afghanistan. Despite the timing and location, no group has claimed responsibility for this violent incident as of yet.

Eyewitness accounts describe two convoys of passenger vehicles journeying between Peshawar and Parachinar when armed individuals opened fire. Local resident Ziarat Hussain relayed that his relatives were part of the convoy targeted. President Asif Ali Zardari has issued a severe condemnation of the attack on the passenger transport vehicles.

