Left Menu

Delhi Court Hands Over High-Profile Terror-Funding Case to Lawmaker Court

A Delhi court has requested the transfer of a Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case involving an MP, Engineer Rashid, to a court specializing in cases against lawmakers. Rashid, arrested by the NIA in 2017, remains in Tihar Jail, with further hearings expected on November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:47 IST
Delhi Court Hands Over High-Profile Terror-Funding Case to Lawmaker Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has officially requested the District Judge to reassess jurisdiction concerning the high-profile Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case. The move comes after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was elected as a member of Parliament.

Originally poised to decide on Rashid's bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh has deferred the decision, opting instead to refer the case to the District Judge. The case is anticipated to be heard on November 25.

The case, involving prominent personalities like Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen's Syed Salahuddin, was initiated based on an FIR filed by the NIA. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case against the accused in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024