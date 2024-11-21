Delhi Court Hands Over High-Profile Terror-Funding Case to Lawmaker Court

A Delhi court has officially requested the District Judge to reassess jurisdiction concerning the high-profile Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case. The move comes after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was elected as a member of Parliament.

Originally poised to decide on Rashid's bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh has deferred the decision, opting instead to refer the case to the District Judge. The case is anticipated to be heard on November 25.

The case, involving prominent personalities like Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen's Syed Salahuddin, was initiated based on an FIR filed by the NIA. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case against the accused in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

