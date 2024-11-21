Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Ground Reality Check in Poonch: Bridging Governance and Development

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Poonch with his cabinet, conducting a grassroots review to assess development progress post-elections. The outreach aimed at understanding and addressing public grievances and ensuring effective governance in rural districts.

21-11-2024
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir embarked on a significant outreach programme with his cabinet ministers on Thursday, focusing on understanding ground realities in the border district of Poonch. This initiative is part of the government's effort to bridge the gap between governance and grassroots development.

During the visit, Abdullah held discussions with various officials, emphasizing the importance of addressing deficiencies in development work. He underscored the government's commitment to recognizing the challenges faced by local communities post-elections, thereby fostering a direct dialogue with the people.

At a meeting held at Dak Bungalow, Abdullah reviewed developmental progress with top department officials, interacted with elected representatives, and addressed grievances from 24 public delegations. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, the initiative is designed to bring government accountability and services closer to the rural populace.

