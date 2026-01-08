AI must function as enabler in strengthening governance outcomes: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that artificial intelligence must function as an enabler, working in tandem with human intelligence through a hybrid approach, to strengthen governance outcomes.

Emphasising that capacity building in government must be a continuous and role-oriented process, he said the institutional framework being implemented for it is rooted in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognised the need for a structured mechanism to prepare government officials for dynamically changing responsibilities.

These remarks were made at an event on ''AI for Capacity Building: Transforming Governance'', organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat, in partnership with the India AI Mission.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said governance can no longer be confined to silos and rule-bound procedures alone. He emphasised that artificial intelligence must function as an enabler, working in tandem with human intelligence through a hybrid approach to strengthen governance outcomes.

The minister said the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform represents a decisive shift from ''rule to role'', enabling officers to approach their assignments with greater clarity, accountability and outcome-orientation.

He said that while traditional systems helped officers qualify for service, they did not always prepare them for the actual responsibilities they assume, often across multiple sectors during their careers.

Singh said learning must remain a constant process in governance, as administrative challenges, citizen expectations and technological tools continue to evolve.

Artificial intelligence should be seen as a powerful means, not an end in itself, and must always be guided by human judgement and responsibility, the minister said.

He asserted that a hybrid model combining artificial intelligence with human intelligence will be critical to building a future-ready, responsive and effective public administration.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Rachna Shah, the secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training; Radha Chauhan, the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission; and Subramanian Ramadorai, the chairperson of Karmayogi Bharat.

Shah emphasised that AI can significantly strengthen transparent, responsive and citizen-centric governance by improving relevance, timeliness and personalisation in capacity building, while underscoring the importance of ethical safeguards and inclusive access.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of ''Karmayogi Classroom'', a new AI-enabled feature on the iGOT Karmayogi platform designed to enhance contextual, interactive and personalised learning for civil servants, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The programme also featured live demonstrations and thought leadership sessions by leading AI ecosystem partners, showcasing AI tutors, AI-driven capacity building plans, competency mapping tools and indigenous AI solutions tailored for public administration, it added.

