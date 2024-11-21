Left Menu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Telangana government over allegations by villagers from Vikarabad's Lagacharla of police harassment following protests against land acquisition. The NHRC is conducting an inquiry into claims of false criminal cases, physical abuse, and deprivation of basic amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:32 IST
NHRC Intervenes in Telangana Land Acquisition Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a decisive step by issuing a notice to the Telangana government amid serious allegations raised by residents of Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district. The villagers accuse the police of harassment and filing false criminal charges after they protested land acquisition procedures.

The NHRC expressed grave concern over the alleged incidents and has initiated an immediate on-site inquiry through a joint team of law and investigation officers. The team is expected to submit a comprehensive report within a week, addressing issues such as police conduct, FIR status, and the condition of villagers displaced due to fear and lack of resources.

Complaints revealed that villagers, mostly from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class communities, faced police brutality during protests against forcible land acquisition for a proposed 'Pharma Village'. These actions have forced some villagers to seek refuge in forests, highlighting a potential violation of human rights needing urgent redressal.

