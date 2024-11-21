NHRC Intervenes in Telangana Land Acquisition Controversy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a decisive step by issuing a notice to the Telangana government amid serious allegations raised by residents of Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district. The villagers accuse the police of harassment and filing false criminal charges after they protested land acquisition procedures.

The NHRC expressed grave concern over the alleged incidents and has initiated an immediate on-site inquiry through a joint team of law and investigation officers. The team is expected to submit a comprehensive report within a week, addressing issues such as police conduct, FIR status, and the condition of villagers displaced due to fear and lack of resources.

Complaints revealed that villagers, mostly from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class communities, faced police brutality during protests against forcible land acquisition for a proposed 'Pharma Village'. These actions have forced some villagers to seek refuge in forests, highlighting a potential violation of human rights needing urgent redressal.

