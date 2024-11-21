Delhi Police Busts International Drug Ring, Arrests Nigerian National
Delhi Police dismantled an international drug cartel, arresting two individuals, including a Nigerian national, after seizing 6,790 MDMA tablets valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. The operation uncovered a complex supply network spanning Delhi, Himachal, and Goa. The investigation continues as authorities pursue drug traffickers with international links.
Delhi Police claimed a significant victory against drug trafficking on Thursday, busting an international cartel with the arrest of two individuals, one of whom is a Nigerian national. Authorities seized 6,790 MDMA tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore, in this extensive operation.
The MDMA was traced to suppliers within Delhi-NCR, with distribution links reaching out to Himachal and Goa, indicating a sophisticated network of drug supply. Additional Commissioner Sanjay Bhatia revealed that Santan Goswami, arrested near Gol Market, possessed 33 grams of MDMA.
Goswami, a taxi driver in central Delhi, led the police to Ikechukwu, a Nigerian living in Chhatarpur, who was found with four parcels containing the drugs. These parcels, dispatched from abroad, suggest international connections. Police continue the investigation, focusing on dismantling the drug syndicate.
