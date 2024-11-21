Probe Launched Into Alleged Civilian Mistreatment During Kishtwar Operations
The Army has initiated an investigation into allegations that soldiers mistreated civilians during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The operation, conducted by Rashtriya Rifles on November 20, reportedly led to injuries among civilians. The Army assures necessary actions following the investigation.
The Army has launched an investigation following reports of alleged mistreatment of civilians during an anti-terror operation in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Witnesses claim that some soldiers allegedly assaulted five civilians, causing injuries, during the operation in Mughal Maidan on November 20.
The Rashtriya Rifles conducted the operation based on intelligence about terrorist movements in the sector. The White Knight Corps stated that they are addressing the allegations and monitoring the terrorists' movements.
