Zubair's Battle for Justice: Challenging FIR in Allahabad

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has approached the Allahabad High Court, filing a writ petition to challenge a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police.

The FIR, lodged last month, follows allegations by Udita Tyagi, from the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust. Tyagi accused Zubair of promoting enmity between religious groups through social media posts, which she claims were intended to incite violence.

The case, set for a hearing this week, underscores ongoing tensions in religious discourse, reflecting wider societal issues concerning free speech and religious harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)