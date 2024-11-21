Left Menu

Zubair's Battle for Justice: Challenging FIR in Allahabad

Mohammed Zubair has filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court against an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police accusing him of promoting enmity between religious groups. The FIR, based on a complaint by Udita Tyagi, alleges Zubair shared provocative videos of priest Yati Narsinghanand.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has approached the Allahabad High Court, filing a writ petition to challenge a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Ghaziabad Police.

The FIR, lodged last month, follows allegations by Udita Tyagi, from the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust. Tyagi accused Zubair of promoting enmity between religious groups through social media posts, which she claims were intended to incite violence.

The case, set for a hearing this week, underscores ongoing tensions in religious discourse, reflecting wider societal issues concerning free speech and religious harmony.

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

