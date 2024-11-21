Naidu Takes Stand Against Social Media Harassment in Andhra Pradesh Assembly
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting social media campaigns against women, including his sister and mother. Naidu reiterated the government's commitment to cracking down on defaming activities and highlighted upcoming measures for law and order improvements.
In a heated session at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly endorsing nefarious social media campaigns targeting his female relatives.
Naidu, addressing the assembly, read a few examples of social media posts that he described as disgraceful and highlighted the distress caused to him and the victims.
The CM emphasized the state's dedication to stringent enforcement against those involved in defamatory online activities, outlining plans to establish cyber police stations and forensic labs, as well as legislative measures to support law and order.
