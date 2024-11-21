Left Menu

Naidu Takes Stand Against Social Media Harassment in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supporting social media campaigns against women, including his sister and mother. Naidu reiterated the government's commitment to cracking down on defaming activities and highlighted upcoming measures for law and order improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:52 IST
Naidu Takes Stand Against Social Media Harassment in Andhra Pradesh Assembly
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly endorsing nefarious social media campaigns targeting his female relatives.

Naidu, addressing the assembly, read a few examples of social media posts that he described as disgraceful and highlighted the distress caused to him and the victims.

The CM emphasized the state's dedication to stringent enforcement against those involved in defamatory online activities, outlining plans to establish cyber police stations and forensic labs, as well as legislative measures to support law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024