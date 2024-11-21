Canada Weighs Strategic Options Amid USMCA Concerns
Canada values the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact but may seek alternatives depending on Mexico's economic decisions, particularly concerning Chinese investments. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized maintaining Canadian jobs and growth within a united North American market. The agreement faces review in 2026.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed a desire for Canada to maintain the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, but he left the door open for other avenues should Mexico's choices necessitate a change in strategy.
Trudeau's comments come amid rising concerns from Canadian officials about the potential for Beijing to leverage the agreement, using Mexico as a hub for exporting inexpensive goods.
During a televised news conference, Trudeau emphasized the importance of the current deal for Canadian jobs and economic growth, while noting that discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had already addressed Canada's apprehensions over Chinese investments in Mexico. The trade pact is expected to face review in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
