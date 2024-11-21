Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Women

A devastating accident in Kudwal Banaras led to the loss of three lives as a truck collided with an autorickshaw, police reported on Thursday.

According to Dehat SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh, the victims were returning home from a religious event when the tragedy unfolded.

The victims, identified as Rajendra, Gangawati, and Radha, were pronounced dead at the scene. The detained truck driver is now under investigation as authorities probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)