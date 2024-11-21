Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Women

Three women lost their lives and four others were injured in a tragic accident involving a truck and an autorickshaw. The victims were returning from a religious function when the collision occurred. The truck driver has been detained for investigation.

Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:04 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident in Kudwal Banaras led to the loss of three lives as a truck collided with an autorickshaw, police reported on Thursday.

According to Dehat SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh, the victims were returning home from a religious event when the tragedy unfolded.

The victims, identified as Rajendra, Gangawati, and Radha, were pronounced dead at the scene. The detained truck driver is now under investigation as authorities probe the incident further.

