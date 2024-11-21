Left Menu

Justice Reversed: Jussie Smollett's Conviction Overturned

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction for staging a hate crime. The court found the second prosecution violated due process since initial charges were dropped. The decision stirred debate over legal fairness with arguments from both defense and prosecutors making headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:26 IST
Justice Reversed: Jussie Smollett's Conviction Overturned
Jussie Smollett

The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction for fabricating a hate crime incident in 2019. The court sided with defense attorneys who argued that Smollett should not have faced a second round of charges, citing an earlier arrangement with prosecutors to drop the case.

In a 2021 verdict, a jury found Smollett guilty of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting an attack. Investigations concluded he had staged the crime, claiming it involved racist and homophobic elements. Despite a sentence of 150 days in jail, Smollett was released after six days pending appeal.

The case's reversal sparked criticism and debate, with a special prosecutor citing legal precedents while disputing the court's decision. Smollett's attorney hailed the ruling as a triumph for the rule of law, though opinions remain divided on the actor's innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024