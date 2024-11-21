Justice Reversed: Jussie Smollett's Conviction Overturned

The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction for fabricating a hate crime incident in 2019. The court sided with defense attorneys who argued that Smollett should not have faced a second round of charges, citing an earlier arrangement with prosecutors to drop the case.

In a 2021 verdict, a jury found Smollett guilty of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting an attack. Investigations concluded he had staged the crime, claiming it involved racist and homophobic elements. Despite a sentence of 150 days in jail, Smollett was released after six days pending appeal.

The case's reversal sparked criticism and debate, with a special prosecutor citing legal precedents while disputing the court's decision. Smollett's attorney hailed the ruling as a triumph for the rule of law, though opinions remain divided on the actor's innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)