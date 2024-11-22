Odisha Police Crackdown: Arrests in Digital Scam Unveiled
The Odisha Police have apprehended four individuals from Gujarat on charges of a digital scam linked to Jharsuguda district. Posing as law enforcement, they illegally withdrew Rs 34 lakh from an elderly man's account. Police investigation led to the recovery of Rs 33 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have arrested four individuals from Gujarat in connection with a digital scam originating from Jharsuguda district. According to officials, the accused, hailing from Surat, impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from a senior citizen.
The scam involved tricking the victim into believing his name was linked to a money laundering case. Through deceitful online transactions, they managed to siphon off Rs 34 lakh, as per Senior Police Officer Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.
After a rigorous five-month investigation, the Jharsuguda police apprehended the individuals, successfully recovering Rs 33 lakh. The arrest was made based on a 'digital arrest' case registered in mid-May 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)