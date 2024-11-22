Odisha Police Crackdown: Arrests in Digital Scam Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have arrested four individuals from Gujarat in connection with a digital scam originating from Jharsuguda district. According to officials, the accused, hailing from Surat, impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from a senior citizen.

The scam involved tricking the victim into believing his name was linked to a money laundering case. Through deceitful online transactions, they managed to siphon off Rs 34 lakh, as per Senior Police Officer Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.

After a rigorous five-month investigation, the Jharsuguda police apprehended the individuals, successfully recovering Rs 33 lakh. The arrest was made based on a 'digital arrest' case registered in mid-May 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)