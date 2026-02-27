Court Criticizes CBI for Regional Labeling in Liquor Policy Case
A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor-policy case, criticizing the CBI's use of 'South Group' to label the accused based on regional origin. The court emphasized that such labeling lacks legal foundation, risks bias, and detracts from evidence-based justice, advising caution in language use.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its use of the term 'South Group' in a high-profile liquor-policy case. The court, presided over by Special Judge Jitendra Singh, stressed that this terminology lacks a legal basis and may foster regional bias.
The court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the case, criticizing the CBI for selectively using regional labels without corresponding terms like 'North Group.' It warned that such descriptors could unjustly influence perceptions, overshadowing crucial evidence.
Judge Singh underscored that any form of identity-based labelling, whether regional, ethnic, or national, is inappropriate. The court urged the CBI to prioritize neutral and evidence-focused descriptions, maintaining an unbiased and constitutionally sound judicial process.
