Court Criticizes CBI for Regional Labeling in Liquor Policy Case

A Delhi court expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its use of the term 'South Group' in a high-profile liquor-policy case. The court, presided over by Special Judge Jitendra Singh, stressed that this terminology lacks a legal basis and may foster regional bias.

The court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the case, criticizing the CBI for selectively using regional labels without corresponding terms like 'North Group.' It warned that such descriptors could unjustly influence perceptions, overshadowing crucial evidence.

Judge Singh underscored that any form of identity-based labelling, whether regional, ethnic, or national, is inappropriate. The court urged the CBI to prioritize neutral and evidence-focused descriptions, maintaining an unbiased and constitutionally sound judicial process.