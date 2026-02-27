Left Menu

Court Criticizes CBI for Regional Labeling in Liquor Policy Case

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor-policy case, criticizing the CBI's use of 'South Group' to label the accused based on regional origin. The court emphasized that such labeling lacks legal foundation, risks bias, and detracts from evidence-based justice, advising caution in language use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:53 IST
Court Criticizes CBI for Regional Labeling in Liquor Policy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its use of the term 'South Group' in a high-profile liquor-policy case. The court, presided over by Special Judge Jitendra Singh, stressed that this terminology lacks a legal basis and may foster regional bias.

The court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the case, criticizing the CBI for selectively using regional labels without corresponding terms like 'North Group.' It warned that such descriptors could unjustly influence perceptions, overshadowing crucial evidence.

Judge Singh underscored that any form of identity-based labelling, whether regional, ethnic, or national, is inappropriate. The court urged the CBI to prioritize neutral and evidence-focused descriptions, maintaining an unbiased and constitutionally sound judicial process.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026