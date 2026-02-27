Mizoram's Stalwart Stand: The Historical Boundary Debate with Assam

The Mizoram government has reaffirmed its commitment to the 1875 boundary notification, defining the interstate boundary with Assam, as stated by Home Minister K Sapdanga in a recent assembly address. This position, which has been consistent since 1958-1959, was endorsed by all political parties and major NGOs in Mizoram.

Conversely, Assam maintains the boundary defined by the 1933 notification. Efforts to resolve the dispute through diplomatic engagements have been ongoing, with the Mizoram government approaching the Central Government multiple times. High-level dialogues have been conducted, with hopes of amicably settling the dispute.

In recent developments, discussions between Mizoram and Assam took place in Aizawl and Guwahati. A border cultural festival was also organized to ease tensions. Despite past conflicts, both states continue to negotiate a resolution to the long-standing disagreement rooted in colonial-era demarcations.

(With inputs from agencies.)