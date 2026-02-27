Left Menu

Mizoram's Stalwart Stand: The Historical Boundary Debate with Assam

The Mizoram government reaffirms its adherence to the 1875 boundary notification in its dispute with Assam. A series of diplomatic talks aim to resolve tensions, which date back to conflicting colonial-era demarcations. Recent events include a high-level meeting in Aizawl and a cultural festival to promote peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:55 IST
Mizoram's Stalwart Stand: The Historical Boundary Debate with Assam
The Mizoram government has reaffirmed its commitment to the 1875 boundary notification, defining the interstate boundary with Assam, as stated by Home Minister K Sapdanga in a recent assembly address. This position, which has been consistent since 1958-1959, was endorsed by all political parties and major NGOs in Mizoram.

Conversely, Assam maintains the boundary defined by the 1933 notification. Efforts to resolve the dispute through diplomatic engagements have been ongoing, with the Mizoram government approaching the Central Government multiple times. High-level dialogues have been conducted, with hopes of amicably settling the dispute.

In recent developments, discussions between Mizoram and Assam took place in Aizawl and Guwahati. A border cultural festival was also organized to ease tensions. Despite past conflicts, both states continue to negotiate a resolution to the long-standing disagreement rooted in colonial-era demarcations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

