Abbott and Novo Nordisk Join Forces to Combat Type 2 Diabetes in India

Abbott teams up with Novo Nordisk India to introduce Extensior, a second brand of Ozempic, aimed at treating type 2 diabetes in India. Utilizing Novo Nordisk's scientific expertise and Abbott's distribution strength, Extensior offers significant benefits including weight loss and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:56 IST
  • India

In a strategic collaboration, drug maker Abbott has partnered with Novo Nordisk India to commercialize Extensior, a variant of the diabetes medication Ozempic, designed to treat type 2 diabetes in India.

The initiative leverages Novo Nordisk's scientific leadership in GLP-1 treatment, alongside Abbott's extensive distribution network, to broaden access across the nation.

This partnership comes as India grapples with a burgeoning diabetes crisis, with cases expected to rise dramatically in the coming decades due to rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

