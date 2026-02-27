Left Menu

Powerade Makes a Splash in India at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Powerade, the iconic sports hydration brand by The Coca-Cola Company, has launched in India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The brand is introduced with a high-impact campaign featuring athletes Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra. Powerade offers low-calorie hydration solutions aimed at athletes and active lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:54 IST
Powerade Makes a Splash in India at ICC Men's T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

Powerade, The Coca-Cola Company's renowned sports hydration brand, has officially launched in India during the prestigious ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As the tournament's official sports drink, Powerade aims to enhance Coca-Cola India's beverage portfolio, aligning with the country's growing interest in fitness and active living.

The launch features two flavor variants, Mountain Blast and Fruit Punch, boasting low-calorie formulas enriched with Vitamin B3 and electrolytes. These ingredients are designed to support high-intensity training and dynamic lifestyles, appealing to both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Prominent sports figures Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra headline the 'Fuel Your Power™' campaign, embodying Powerade's mission to drive athletic excellence and stamina. The drink will be available in India starting March 2026, priced at INR 20 for 250 ml and INR 50 for 500 ml packaging, further underscoring Coca-Cola India's commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026