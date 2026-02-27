Powerade Makes a Splash in India at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Powerade, The Coca-Cola Company's renowned sports hydration brand, has officially launched in India during the prestigious ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As the tournament's official sports drink, Powerade aims to enhance Coca-Cola India's beverage portfolio, aligning with the country's growing interest in fitness and active living.

The launch features two flavor variants, Mountain Blast and Fruit Punch, boasting low-calorie formulas enriched with Vitamin B3 and electrolytes. These ingredients are designed to support high-intensity training and dynamic lifestyles, appealing to both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Prominent sports figures Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra headline the 'Fuel Your Power™' campaign, embodying Powerade's mission to drive athletic excellence and stamina. The drink will be available in India starting March 2026, priced at INR 20 for 250 ml and INR 50 for 500 ml packaging, further underscoring Coca-Cola India's commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)