Escalating Tensions: Russia's Missile Strike on Dnipro Sparks Global Concerns

Russia launched a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at Dnipro, Ukraine, escalating the conflict after Kyiv struck Russian territory using U.S. and UK missiles. President Putin warned of potential further attacks. Ukraine responded with accusations, calling for international reaction to Russia's new weaponry deployment. Tensions continue to rise rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia intensified the conflict in Ukraine by firing a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro. This move came after Kyiv used Western-supplied missiles to strike within Russian territory, significantly escalating the situation. President Vladimir Putin confirmed the attack in a televised address.

Putin warned that Moscow could launch further missile strikes, marking an alarming development in the long-standing conflict that he now describes as having global ramifications. The new missile deployment has sparked international attention, prompting calls for a swift response. Tensions have continued to rise sharply, with mutual strikes being a significant concern.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and foreign ministry have condemned the missile strikes, urging global diplomatic interventions. Meanwhile, experts suggest that Moscow's use of this new missile technology serves as a clear signal to the world of its enhanced military capabilities. The situation remains precarious as both sides continue to engage in military exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

