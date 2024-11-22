Global Reactions Erupt Over ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas commander have triggered a wave of reactions worldwide. The warrants, centered on alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, stem from the violence between Israel and Hamas starting October 7, 2023.

Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, denounced the court's decision, labeling it as an attack on national defense rights. Netanyahu described the ICC's actions as antisemitic and detrimental to global justice standards. The sentiments were echoed by other Israeli officials who criticized the court's legitimacy.

Contrarily, Palestinians and several human rights organizations lauded the ICC's step as a pursuit of justice. International reactions varied, with the U.S. rejecting the decision, while European and other global entities emphasizing adherence to the Rome Statute and international law amidst the ongoing legal complexity of the situation.

