Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett Conviction
The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed Jussie Smollett's conviction for staging a fake hate crime. The court deemed his second prosecution a due process violation, as initial charges had been dropped. Smollett served six days in jail and was released pending appeal.
The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Jussie Smollett for staging a hate crime against himself. The decision came after the defense argued that Smollett should not have been prosecuted a second time, as a prior agreement had already resulted in dropped charges.
Justice Elizabeth Rochford stated that the second prosecution violated due process, leading to the reversal of Smollett's conviction. Originally, a jury found Smollett guilty of disorderly conduct for fabricating a racist and homophobic attack. The actor, who briefly served jail time, was released pending appeal.
The initial case was dismissed by Cook County prosecutors after Smollett forfeited his bond. However, a special prosecutor later reinstated charges. Smollett's attorney celebrated the ruling, while the special prosecutor cited precedent for the second prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
