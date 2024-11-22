Left Menu

Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett Conviction

The Illinois Supreme Court has reversed Jussie Smollett's conviction for staging a fake hate crime. The court deemed his second prosecution a due process violation, as initial charges had been dropped. Smollett served six days in jail and was released pending appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of Jussie Smollett for staging a hate crime against himself. The decision came after the defense argued that Smollett should not have been prosecuted a second time, as a prior agreement had already resulted in dropped charges.

Justice Elizabeth Rochford stated that the second prosecution violated due process, leading to the reversal of Smollett's conviction. Originally, a jury found Smollett guilty of disorderly conduct for fabricating a racist and homophobic attack. The actor, who briefly served jail time, was released pending appeal.

The initial case was dismissed by Cook County prosecutors after Smollett forfeited his bond. However, a special prosecutor later reinstated charges. Smollett's attorney celebrated the ruling, while the special prosecutor cited precedent for the second prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

