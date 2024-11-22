Adani Family Under Fire: Unraveling the Bribery Allegations

In a significant legal development, U.S. prosecutors have indicted top executives of India's Adani Group, shedding light on alleged bribery practices within the conglomerate. Sagar Adani, a millennial leader within the group, stands accused of meticulously documenting the bribery transactions involving Indian officials.

The court filings reveal Sagar Adani's 'bribe notes,' which reportedly outlined the financial incentives offered and the reciprocal power contracts expected. The charges against him and his uncle, Gautam Adani, align with a broader effort to secure power-supply deals valued at billions of dollars, according to prosecutors.

The Adani Group, facing immediate financial and reputational fallout, has categorically denied the allegations, deeming them baseless. This high-profile case unfolds as the Adani name continues to grapple with credibility challenges amid ongoing scrutiny.

