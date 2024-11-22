Left Menu

Tribal Unity in Manipur: A Pact of Peace and Progress

The Committee on Tribal Unity and the Naga Peoples' Organisation in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Senapati districts reached an agreement preventing the imposition of 'taxes' on Naga trucks in Kuki-dominated areas. The resolution ensures non-harassment for Naga commuters, with COTU responsible for resolving any taxation disputes.

Updated: 22-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • India

In a landmark agreement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and Senapati district's Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) have decided that no 'taxes' will be levied on Naga trucks operating in Kuki-majority areas of Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Following a meeting held on Thursday, the two influential groups released a joint statement affirming that Naga commuters will not face harassment in these areas. This agreement highlights a significant step towards peace and mutual respect among communities in the region.

The agreement also stipulates that COTU will handle any arising taxation-related issues, emphasizing accountability. Violations of the pact will be subject to appropriate action based on the seriousness of the infraction.

