Tribal Unity in Manipur: A Pact of Peace and Progress

In a landmark agreement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and Senapati district's Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) have decided that no 'taxes' will be levied on Naga trucks operating in Kuki-majority areas of Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Following a meeting held on Thursday, the two influential groups released a joint statement affirming that Naga commuters will not face harassment in these areas. This agreement highlights a significant step towards peace and mutual respect among communities in the region.

The agreement also stipulates that COTU will handle any arising taxation-related issues, emphasizing accountability. Violations of the pact will be subject to appropriate action based on the seriousness of the infraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)