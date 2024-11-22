Russia-North Korea Military Exchange Revealed

South Korea's national security adviser, Shin Won-sik, has unveiled what he described as a significant military exchange between Russia and North Korea. According to Shin, Russia provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and air defense equipment.

This military transaction was reportedly in return for North Korea deploying troops to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The transfer aims to fortify Pyongyang's notably fragile air defense system.

Furthermore, Shin mentioned that the technology supplied by Russia could bolster North Korea's satellite development program, following a failed satellite launch earlier this year. South Korean lawmakers highlighted that around 10,900 North Korean troops were dispatched to Kursk in support of Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

