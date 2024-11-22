Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Military Exchange Revealed

Russia has reportedly provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and military technology in exchange for deploying North Korean troops to support Russia in Ukraine. Shin Won-sik, South Korea's national security adviser, highlighted the transfer of equipment to enhance Pyongyang's air defense and satellite capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:02 IST
Russia-North Korea Military Exchange Revealed
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

South Korea's national security adviser, Shin Won-sik, has unveiled what he described as a significant military exchange between Russia and North Korea. According to Shin, Russia provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and air defense equipment.

This military transaction was reportedly in return for North Korea deploying troops to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The transfer aims to fortify Pyongyang's notably fragile air defense system.

Furthermore, Shin mentioned that the technology supplied by Russia could bolster North Korea's satellite development program, following a failed satellite launch earlier this year. South Korean lawmakers highlighted that around 10,900 North Korean troops were dispatched to Kursk in support of Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024