Left Menu

US Legal Storm: Gautam Adani's Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Charges

Billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others face US civil and criminal charges over a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme. Allegations involve bribery to secure solar power business in India, leading to significant profits. US prosecutors aim for potential arrests and extradition, yet Adani Group denies the charges as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:57 IST
US Legal Storm: Gautam Adani's Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Charges

Billionaire Gautam Adani, alongside seven others, has been embroiled in a serious legal confrontation as the U.S. files civil and criminal charges over a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme. The charges claim Adani orchestrated bribes to secure lucrative solar power contracts in India, yielding profits exceeding USD 2 billion.

The Adani Group refutes these allegations, asserting full legal compliance. However, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace plans to pursue arrest warrants and possible extraditions, citing the potential to trigger actions through international treaties, as explained by attorney Ravi Batra, comparing it to past extradition cases.

The charges involve prominent figures, including Gautam Adani's nephew and Adani Green Energy's former CEO, with allegations of securities and wire fraud and breaching anti-fraud provisions. Despite Adani's denial, the legal proceedings emphasize the broad reach of U.S. law in protecting its financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024