A devastating Russian drone attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy resulted in the death of two individuals and injuries to 12 others on Friday morning, according to regional authorities. The assault has once again highlighted the ongoing aggression in the region.

The tactical use of drones, armed with shrapnel, has led to the destruction of twelve apartment buildings, five private residences, a store, and three vehicles. The regional governor, Volodymyr Artiukh, stated that these weapons targeted a densely populated area, aiming to cause maximum human casualties.

The Sumy region has witnessed repeated and unrelenting attacks from Russian forces, which have targeted both civilians and critical infrastructure, leaving many areas devastated and without power. Recent incidents include a catastrophic missile assault and an earlier deadly drone strike in Hlukhiv.

