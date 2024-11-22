SwarnaAndhra@2047: A Bold Vision for the Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an ambitious vision document dubbed SwarnaAndhra@2047 in the state assembly. The initiative aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a wealthy, healthy, and happy state over the next 23 years.

Naidu emphasized the significance of 2047, marking a century since India's independence, and expressed the need for everyone to proudly reflect on the nation's achievements. The vision document, he stated, underwent comprehensive consultations and workshops involving 1.18 crore households.

The document outlines ambitious objectives: enhancing per capita income, embracing deep-tech, and nurturing a progressive and inclusive community, with plans to use 'Padhi Sutralu' (10 guidelines) as a driving force. Naidu aims to lay down an irreversible foundation for these advancements, encouraging constituency-specific vision documents, while also highlighting ongoing investments under the NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)