Left Menu

SwarnaAndhra@2047: A Bold Vision for the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision document aiming to transform the state into a wealthy, healthy, and happy society by 2047. The vision includes goals like zero poverty, high per capita income, and technological innovation, targeting a progressive and inclusive community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:42 IST
SwarnaAndhra@2047: A Bold Vision for the Future
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an ambitious vision document dubbed SwarnaAndhra@2047 in the state assembly. The initiative aims to establish Andhra Pradesh as a wealthy, healthy, and happy state over the next 23 years.

Naidu emphasized the significance of 2047, marking a century since India's independence, and expressed the need for everyone to proudly reflect on the nation's achievements. The vision document, he stated, underwent comprehensive consultations and workshops involving 1.18 crore households.

The document outlines ambitious objectives: enhancing per capita income, embracing deep-tech, and nurturing a progressive and inclusive community, with plans to use 'Padhi Sutralu' (10 guidelines) as a driving force. Naidu aims to lay down an irreversible foundation for these advancements, encouraging constituency-specific vision documents, while also highlighting ongoing investments under the NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024