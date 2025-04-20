Left Menu

College Principal Suspended Amid Student's Sacred Thread Controversy

The principal and a staff member of Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College were suspended after allegations that a student was forced to remove his sacred thread at a Karnataka CET exam. Authorities acted swiftly, suspending the staff involved, and the student's family has demanded a re-examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:55 IST
Student Suchivrat Kulkarni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial turn of events at Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College in Bidar, Principal Dr. Chandra Shekar Biradar and staff member Satish Pawar have been suspended. The move comes after a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, was allegedly forced to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) during the Karnataka CET exam on April 17.

The swift reaction from Bidar district authorities saw the Collector issuing a suspension letter promptly. An emergency meeting by the Sai Deepa Education and Charitable Trust, which oversees the college, confirmed the suspensions following the student's claims. The incident took place during the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for mathematics.

Suchivrat Kulkarni, through a statement, requested the Karnataka government for a re-examination, stating the college management denied him entry over the sacred thread. His mother, Neeta Kulkarni, echoed the demand, urging the government to support her son by either conducting a re-exam or providing him a place in an esteemed college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

