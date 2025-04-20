Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire Tensions: Clash Between Putin's Promises and Zelenskiy's Reality

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Russia of disregarding an Easter ceasefire announced by President Putin. Despite the declared ceasefire, Ukrainian forces report continued shelling and assaults. The fragile truce comes amid U.S. warnings to withdraw from peace talks if progress isn't shown. Zelenskiy urges complete ceasefire compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:58 IST
Easter celebrations in Ukraine were overshadowed by ongoing conflict, despite a declared ceasefire by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for failing to adhere to the promised halt in military activities.

The ceasefire, announced by Putin ahead of an Orthodox Easter service, was intended to pause hostilities from Saturday evening to midnight Sunday. However, Zelenskiy reported numerous violations, with Ukrainian forces documenting over 50 shelling incidents and several assault attempts.

The fragile ceasefire follows a U.S. ultimatum demanding serious negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. As the situation remains tense, Zelenskiy asserted Ukraine's readiness to extend the ceasefire, provided Russia ceases its military actions.

