Heroic Rescues Amidst Torrential Flooding in Jammu & Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, over 100 people were rescued following a flash flood in Dharam Kund village, prompted by heavy rainfall. This natural calamity caused damage to 40 homes and significant disruption on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was blocked due to landslides and mudslides.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic display of resilience and bravery, more than 100 residents were rescued from a flash flood that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday. The relentless rain also led to landslides and mudslides in the region, halting traffic along the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Officials reported significant damage in Dharam Kund village, where around 40 homes were affected by the sudden deluge. Despite the treacherous conditions, police personnel acted swiftly to save those trapped by the floodwaters, even as several vehicles were swept away by the torrents.
A spokesperson for the traffic department advised that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed due to continuous rainfall causing landslides and mudslides at numerous points between Nashri and Banihal. Commuters were urged to avoid travel until the weather stabilizes and the route is cleared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
