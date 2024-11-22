Left Menu

Tragedy in East Delhi: Family Altercation Turns Deadly

In East Delhi, Sanju allegedly stabbed his wife, Geeta, to death and injured their son, Raj, during a domestic dispute. Sanju fled but was later found and hospitalized after a suicide attempt in his native village. Police have lodged an FIR and plan to take him into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:41 IST
Tragedy in East Delhi: Family Altercation Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic domestic incident unfolded in East Delhi as Sanju allegedly stabbed his wife, Geeta, leading to her death, and injured their teenage son, Raj, police reported on Friday.

The altercation started on November 19, when an intoxicated Sanju demanded money from Geeta to buy more alcohol. Upon her refusal, a violent conflict ensued, resulting in her fatal stabbing and injuries to their son, Raj. The victims were quickly taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Geeta succumbed to her injuries after surgery.

Following the attack, Sanju fled, ditching his mobile phone to avoid capture. Authorities tracked him to his native village in Aligarh, where he attempted suicide. Local villagers intervened, and he was hospitalized. A police manhunt is underway, and Sanju will be detained upon his discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024