Tragedy in East Delhi: Family Altercation Turns Deadly

A tragic domestic incident unfolded in East Delhi as Sanju allegedly stabbed his wife, Geeta, leading to her death, and injured their teenage son, Raj, police reported on Friday.

The altercation started on November 19, when an intoxicated Sanju demanded money from Geeta to buy more alcohol. Upon her refusal, a violent conflict ensued, resulting in her fatal stabbing and injuries to their son, Raj. The victims were quickly taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Geeta succumbed to her injuries after surgery.

Following the attack, Sanju fled, ditching his mobile phone to avoid capture. Authorities tracked him to his native village in Aligarh, where he attempted suicide. Local villagers intervened, and he was hospitalized. A police manhunt is underway, and Sanju will be detained upon his discharge.

