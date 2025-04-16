Left Menu

Family Tragedy Unfolds in Bajghera: Brother-in-Law's Chilling Act

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law as revenge for his wife leaving him. The 10-year-old's body was found in a drain, leading to a murder charge. Tensions existed between the suspect and his in-laws, revealing a troubled family dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man in Bajghera has been accused of murdering his sister-in-law as retribution against his estranged wife, Gurugram Police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly disposed of the 10-year-old girl's body in a local drain after placing it in a plastic bag, prompting a murder investigation.

The case unraveled when the girl's father reported her missing on Monday. Tensions between the accused and his in-laws surfaced, leading to his arrest and confession to the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

