Family Tragedy Unfolds in Bajghera: Brother-in-Law's Chilling Act

A 24-year-old man in Bajghera has been accused of murdering his sister-in-law as retribution against his estranged wife, Gurugram Police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly disposed of the 10-year-old girl's body in a local drain after placing it in a plastic bag, prompting a murder investigation.

The case unraveled when the girl's father reported her missing on Monday. Tensions between the accused and his in-laws surfaced, leading to his arrest and confession to the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)