Family Tragedy Unfolds in Bajghera: Brother-in-Law's Chilling Act
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law as revenge for his wife leaving him. The 10-year-old's body was found in a drain, leading to a murder charge. Tensions existed between the suspect and his in-laws, revealing a troubled family dynamic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man in Bajghera has been accused of murdering his sister-in-law as retribution against his estranged wife, Gurugram Police reported on Wednesday.
The suspect allegedly disposed of the 10-year-old girl's body in a local drain after placing it in a plastic bag, prompting a murder investigation.
The case unraveled when the girl's father reported her missing on Monday. Tensions between the accused and his in-laws surfaced, leading to his arrest and confession to the heinous crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- retribution
- family
- tragedy
- Gurugram
- Bajghera
- police
- crime
- investigation
- Bihar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang
Crackdown at the Border: Police Forces Unite to Bust Cow-Slaughter Gang