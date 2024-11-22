Left Menu

Hoax Device Causes Alarm at U.S. Embassy in London

A suspicious package at the U.S. embassy in London triggered a controlled explosion, later revealed as a hoax. Police cordoned off the area but confirmed the package was harmless. The embassy resumed normal operations after the investigation began. The embassy moved to Nine Elms in 2018 for security reasons.

Updated: 22-11-2024 19:02 IST
The U.S. embassy in London experienced a security scare after a suspicious package was left outside, prompting a controlled explosion by British police.

Initial reports from London's Metropolitan Police indicated the package was a hoax device. The controlled explosion occurred near the embassy, a prominent glass structure in Nine Elms.

The area was cordoned off, but police have since scaled down their response. The embassy cancelled public appointments for the day and resumed normal operations upon resolution.

