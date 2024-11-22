Hoax Device Causes Alarm at U.S. Embassy in London

The U.S. embassy in London experienced a security scare after a suspicious package was left outside, prompting a controlled explosion by British police.

Initial reports from London's Metropolitan Police indicated the package was a hoax device. The controlled explosion occurred near the embassy, a prominent glass structure in Nine Elms.

The area was cordoned off, but police have since scaled down their response. The embassy cancelled public appointments for the day and resumed normal operations upon resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)